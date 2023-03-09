Underground Railroad artwork to be included at the Gordie Howe International Bridge

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team has announced they will be recognizing an important part of the region’s history through a new art commission that symbolizes hope and freedom for past, current and future generations.

The community of Sandwich in Windsor, located near the Gordie Howe International Bridge project site, is deeply rooted with rich cultural history including the Underground Railroad.

Windsor-Detroit served as a destination for many slaves escaping from bondage in the United States to make their way to freedom in Canada, and the Underground Railroad is an integral part of that cultural history.

Officials say the new art commission will serve as an expression of Canadian identity and history by commemorating the Underground Railroad.

It will be located outside the Canadian Port of Entry, in an accessible area, where people can gather to reflect on the sacrifices made in the quest for freedom.

The project team will launch a request for qualifications for professional Canadian artists of the Black, African and Caribbean diaspora living and working in Canada interested in the commission this month.

Officials say the commission is in response to community feedback on the importance of the significant and impactful part of the area’s history.

Artist selection is anticipated to be complete in summer 2023, with the final art concept being unveiled in late 2023 and the installation coinciding with the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Details on the process can be found here.