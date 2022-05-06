Unemployment rate in Windsor drops nearly two full percentage points in April

The unemployment rate in Windsor dropped by nearly two full percentage points in April, down to 6.4 per cent.

Windsor's unemployment rate was at 8.3 per cent in March, which was the highest rate among major cities in Canada.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in April fell to another new low, as the economy added 15,300 jobs.

The agency says the unemployment rate fell to 5.2 per cent compared with 5.3 per cent in March.

The drop in the national rate came as the number of jobs in professional, scientific and technical services rose by 15,000 in April and the public administration category gained 17,000.

The number of people working in retail trade fell by 22,000 in April and those working in construction dropped by 21,000.

Statistics Canada says a number of signs point to an increasingly tight labour market in recent months, including a drop in the number of part-time workers that would prefer full-time work.

Provincially, the unemployment rate in Ontario was actually up slightly in April at 5.4 per cent from 5.3 per cent in March.

- with files from The Canadian Press