Unemployment rate in Windsor rises slightly in February, while national rate drops

Statistics Canada says the economy added 337,000 jobs in February, more than offsetting the loss of 200,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate fell below the February 2020 level.



The unemployment rate fell to 5.5 per cent in February, compared with 6.5 per cent in the first month of the year.

That is the lowest it's been since it was 5.7 per cent in February 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unemployment rate in Windsor went up minimally to 8.3 per cent in February, from 8.2 per cent in January.

Statistics Canada also says the proportion of the working age population with a job rose in February to 61.8 per cent, marking the first time that rate returned to its pre-pandemic levels.

Provincewide, the unemployment rate for February was 5.5 per cent, down from 7.3 per cent in January.

