Unifor 444 announces a tentative agreement reached for Pelee Island Ferry operators

Unifor 444 has announced they've reached a tentative agreement with Owen Sound Transportation and the Pelee Island Ferry Service.

In a recent tweet, the union says information and ratification meeting dates will be shared with members in the coming days.

Local 444 said last night that they had made "significant strides in bargaining" and as a result, the union rescinded a strike notice as talks continued.

The union represents 65 Owen Sound Transportation employees.

As AM800 news reported earlier this week, ferry operators voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action if needed to back contract demands.