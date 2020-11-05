Unifor and General Motors Canada Reach Tentative Deal

The union representing Canadian workers at General Motors says it has reached a tentative agreement after extending negotiations with the automaker.

Unifor had set a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday to reach a new, three-year labour deal and encouraged members to be prepared to strike if needed.

But the union said just before the deadline that its master bargaining committee was ready to negotiate all night to avoid a work stoppage.

The announcement of the deal, which still needs to be approved by GM's union members, came about four and a half hours after Unifor said it would extend the deadline for the labour talks.

The vote is scheduled to take place Sunday.

Unifor says the deal is being unanimously recommended for 1,700 members working at GM plants in St. Catharines, Oshawa and Woodstock.

