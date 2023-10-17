Unifor and Stellantis to begin bargaining today

Unifor and Stellantis will begin negotiations starting today.

Stellantis is the last of the three automakers without a deal with Unifor, as General Motors voted in favour of a tentative deal over the weekend which followed the pattern agreement set by Ford.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444 that covers the Stellantis plant in Windsor, says he expects to sit down with the Unifor national committee and the company today.

While union members at GM voted 80.5 per cent in favour of the deal, Cassidy says he's heard from Stellantis members that they're not happy with the proposed terms and so he'll be looking to secure a deal that they will support.

Cassidy says he was disappointed Stellantis didn't want to lead the pattern agreement when Unifor National President, Lana Payne, was choosing from the three automakers.

"When Lana [Payne] saw that and she was meeting with the companies and saw that they didn't have the desire to lead, then she went and felt she could get the pattern done at Ford, and that's what they did. They got a pattern set at Ford, and now as we go in, Stellantis needs to 'pony up' now as we call it."

He says there is work to be done.

"And so the retirees feel that they were short, things were left short, I mean one of the things is that they're going to start getting something. They have really been forgotten about, but the reality is we had people that weren't making even what our retirees were making, retired."

Cassidy says the bargaining committee has ideas to ensure members get the right deal.

"Our members said to us very clear that the pattern wasn't good enough that was there. So, we do have work to do. We have to move some things around, we've got some things that we've got to look at. We have some ideas as a bargaining committee, and we've got to make sure that we get the right deal for our members to accept."

Unifor has more than 8,000 employees at two assembly plants, including the Windsor location.

Cassidy says there are 60 committee members in total meeting at the table with Stellantis.

He says at this point in time a deadline has not been selected.