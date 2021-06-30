Unifor Applauding Loosening for Long-Term Care Restrictions

Another sign of things getting back to normal in Windsor-Essex.

The province has announced it will begin to loosen COVID-19 restrictions at long-term care homes starting July 7.

The new rules will allow residents to have outdoor visits of up to 10 people and two visitors and two caregivers for an indoor visit.

Unifor Local 2458 represents the workers at several long-term care homes across the region.

President Tullio DiPonti says it's nice to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

"You need to be there, they need you," says DiPonti. "They're the most vulnerable in our society and they need the comfort, they need to know that there's somebody to take care of them and somebody that loves them. It's great news, but we have to be vigilant because it could turn on a dime."

He says this is huge for residents and their families.

"Hearing that news brings joy to my heart and I know that a lot of family members have been waiting for that and a lot of the residents too," he says. "They've been missing the love and the hugs that they would normally get from their loved ones. Bring it on. We're looking forward to it."

DiPonti says, for the residents, a hug from a family members goes a long way.

"We all learned a lesson going through this pandemic," says DiPonti. "The little things like a hug or just shaking somebody's hand or just that small touch, the feel of being able to hold your loved one. It's unfortunate it took a pandemic to make us realize that."

Under the new rules personal care services can resume as well while the cohorting of residents will be relaxed during outdoor activities.