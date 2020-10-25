Unifor Buys Fencing for Harmony in Action After Playground Vandalized

Unifor locals in Windsor-Essex have come together to assist Harmony in Action.

The locals have donated more than $16,000 for fencing.

Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt says fencing is needed around the fully accessible playground.

She says the playground on Woodward Boulevard has been vandalized a number of times recently.

"It really pulled at our heart strings and we know how hard our members worked with the participates there and how important that is to them," says Nesbitt. "So we made sure we dug deep and did all we could to help."

Nesbitt says the fence should be up next month.

"It's a beautiful state of the art park for people that need accessibility to the equipment," says Nesbitt.

She says it was very disheartening to hear about the vandalism.

"We know that it's young people but the amount of money that Harmony in Action has had to put out in order to have, pay for cameras, for security guards, it's a lot of money and it's taking away funds from programs that are so important," says Nesbitt.

Unifor Local 240 represents 13 workers at Harmony in Action.

A cheque presentation was held Friday morning at the building on Woodward Boulevard.