Unifor Calling for More Restaurants to be Open When Casino Resumes Operation

The head of Unifor Local 444 is not happy with the approach Caesars Windsor is taking with reopening restaurants at the facility.

In a post on social media Tuesday, Dave Cassidy says Cafe 377 is the only unionized restaurant slated to reopen when the casino goes back into operation July 23 — the doors will remain locked at Neros Steakhouse, Legends Sports Bar and the Market Buffet.

Cassidy says Caesars hasn't given a reason as to why these restaurants aren't opening.

"It's great that we're coming back and we're opening at 50%, but we have some big issues. Through this entire pandemic we've made it clear that when they open up we want our facilities, our food outlets opened up as well and for whatever reason, Caesars is not doing that."

He says employees need to get back to work.

"We welcome Cafe 377, however, they have no regard at this point to open up Neros, Legends or the buffet and that's problematic for us because we have a lot of high seniority people that are still not going to be coming back to work right away until we can get those food outlets open."

Cassidy says the union will continue to push to get all food establishments back open.

"We're having constant conversation with the casino, but we are not happy whatsoever on them not opening our outlets. So many people say it's going to be so nice to come back to Caesars, yet I have to tell them that they're not going to be opening right away and they're very disappointed."

Caesars Windsor will welcome the public back at 50% capacity on July 23 at 10am.

The initial reopening will be limited to slot machines and select food and beverage outlets with a plan to reopen table games on July 28.

There are roughly 2,200 unionized workers at the casino.