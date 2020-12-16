Unifor Calls on Province to Step in at The Village at St. Clair Home

The head of Unifor is calling on the province to step in as COVID-19 cases climb at The Village of St. Clair Long Term Care Home in Windsor.

As heard on AM800 News, the Windsor-Essex County Health unit is reporting 43 residents at the home have the virus along with 20 staff members — the union claims those numbers are even higher with 53 residents testing positive and 25 staff members.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias says the home's operator, Schlegel Villages, has known they must make fitted N95 masks available to staff since October.

"They're trying to get members to sign an affidavit that says, okay, we'll give you an N95 mask, but you have to sign a waiver that says that it hasn't been fitted," he says. "It's completely ridiculous. Somebody's going to have to explain to me how Schlegel can get away with this?"

Dias tells AM800 News it's another example of a for profit facility cutting corners to save money.

"The Ministry of Health is going to have to explain how this happened or they're going to have to continue explain why they support for-profit long-term-care facilities," he added. "Schlegel should lose their licence. They should convert this home to a not for profit facility. Lets see if the Ontario government has the courage to do it."

In a statement to CTV Windsor, General Manager Tammy Roberts says, "care staff have never been without proper PPE including: proper surgical masks, gowns, gloves and face shields and N95's for use in an aerosolized medical procedure."

She goes on to say every person in the home who is not a resident must wear a face shield on top of their surgical mask at all times.

Full Statement from Roberts: