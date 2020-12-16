Unifor Calls on Province to Step in at The Village at St. Clair Home
The head of Unifor is calling on the province to step in as COVID-19 cases climb at The Village of St. Clair Long Term Care Home in Windsor.
As heard on AM800 News, the Windsor-Essex County Health unit is reporting 43 residents at the home have the virus along with 20 staff members — the union claims those numbers are even higher with 53 residents testing positive and 25 staff members.
Unifor National President Jerry Dias says the home's operator, Schlegel Villages, has known they must make fitted N95 masks available to staff since October.
"They're trying to get members to sign an affidavit that says, okay, we'll give you an N95 mask, but you have to sign a waiver that says that it hasn't been fitted," he says. "It's completely ridiculous. Somebody's going to have to explain to me how Schlegel can get away with this?"
Dias tells AM800 News it's another example of a for profit facility cutting corners to save money.
"The Ministry of Health is going to have to explain how this happened or they're going to have to continue explain why they support for-profit long-term-care facilities," he added. "Schlegel should lose their licence. They should convert this home to a not for profit facility. Lets see if the Ontario government has the courage to do it."
In a statement to CTV Windsor, General Manager Tammy Roberts says, "care staff have never been without proper PPE including: proper surgical masks, gowns, gloves and face shields and N95's for use in an aerosolized medical procedure."
She goes on to say every person in the home who is not a resident must wear a face shield on top of their surgical mask at all times.
Full Statement from Roberts:
“The residents we support and the team members who do so much to care for them are at the centre of all we do. As of last evening, 51 residents in three neighbourhoods had tested positive and 27 team members were positive. Those team members are at home isolating, and all staff are being tested at minimum every week. We know the effects this virus can have on older adults and those with underlying health conditions, and our team is doing all they can to support.
Our care staff have never been without access to the proper PPE, including proper surgical masks, gowns, gloves, and face shields and N-95s for use in any aerosolized medical procedure, which is in line with the guidance provided by Ontario Health and the provincial government.
On Dec 11, the Village also mandated that every person in the home who is not a resident must wear a face shield on top of the proper surgical mask at all times, which is above and beyond IPCA protocols. The team also met yesterday with their designated regional, hospital-based Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) lead, who confirmed all of the protocols and PPE available are meeting requirement.
While having 27 staff members at home isolating is never something we want, we are bringing in additional support to fill these spaces until staff can return to work, and we are continuing to meet the care needs of our residents.
The establishment of a field hospital is ultimately up to the hospital and public health authorities. We support any and all decisions that our healthcare partners are making to respond to COVID outbreaks and we know that like us, they have the best interests of our communities in mind.”