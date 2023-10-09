Unifor continues bargaining with General Motors ahead of Thanksgiving night strike deadline

Just hours away from Unifor's strike deadline of Monday, Oct. 9, at 11:59 p.m., the union says their General Motors (GM) bargaining team remains at the table on the Thanksgiving holiday.

The two sides have been talking since September 26.

On Friday, Unifor national president Lana Payne said while progress was being made, GM resisted key elements of the pattern agreement that was set with Ford Motor Company.

She stated that major issues of contention included GM's full-time temporary workers classification, the universal health allowance for retirees and future product investment commitments.

Unifor's negotiations with GM cover approximately 4,300 workers at the St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, Oshawa Assembly Complex and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

The gains negotiated in the pattern with Ford include an improved wage package, reducing the grow-in from eight years to four years, a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus for full-time employees and a $4,000 bonus for TPTs.

The union that represents 5,600 workers at Ford confirmed on September 24 that its members had ratified a three-year contract with the automaker.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier