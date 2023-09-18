Unifor could strike at midnight if tentative contract agreement is not reached with Ford

The clock is ticking for a tentative agreement to be reached between Unifor and Ford Motor Company to avoid strike action.

Unifor opened contract talks with Stellantis, Ford Motor Company and General Motors on August 10 as negotiations focus on new three-year contracts for 18,000 unionized workers employed by the Detroit 3 automakers.

Their current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. today, and unionized members with all three automakers have voted in favour of strike action to back contract demands.

Ford was chosen by Unifor's National President, Lana Payne, on August 29 to set the pattern in contract negotiations with the three companies.

Once a tentative agreement is reached with Ford, bargaining will resume with Stellantis and General Motors.

Two previous offers by Ford were both rejected by Unifor.

According to the national union, pensions, wages, plans to switch to electric vehicles, and confirmation of new investments are key priorities during talks.

This comes as the United Auto Workers in the United States hit the picket lines on Thursday, September 14 after a new contract agreement was not reached.