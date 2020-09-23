Unifor, Fiat Chrysler to Begin Contract Talks Next Week

Now that Unifor has a tentative agreement with Ford of Canada, the next round of contract talks will take place with Fiat Chrysler.

Unifor Local 444 represents workers at the FCA Windsor Assembly Plant and local president, David Cassidy says now that the pattern is set, his team is anxious to get to work.

"We have some things we have to do around investment and product etc.,” he says. "But listen, we're excited to get at the table and hammer out a deal. It's very important to our community here and our bargaining committee is ready to go at it and make sure we get the right deal for our members moving forward."

The third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant came to an end in early July, impacting nearly 1,400 workers.

Cassidy says the goal of the bargaining team is to get people back from layoff.

"How we do that, I mean obviously we need some home runs on some products," he says. "We‘ve earned it, we‘ve done our job here in Windsor and that is one of the things that we‘re going to hit home."

Cassidy expects to start bargaining on Sept 28.

"They will give us probably two weeks as they normally do, two weeks and then we will probably be looking at a ratification come the weekend of the 10th or 11th of October to get ours in the barn," he says."

As part of the tentative deal with Ford, Unifor National President Jerry Dias announced $1.95-billion in investments that will go into the plants in Windsor and Oakville.

As part of the investment into Windsor, Dias says a 6.8 litre engine will be introduced in 2022

Unifor represents 6,300 Ford members, including 1,600 in Windsor, who will vote on the tentative deal on Sunday.