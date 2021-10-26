Unifor filing grievance over Stellantis mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy

Unifor Local 444 is not backing down when it comes to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy rolled by Stellantis.

Earlier this month, the company announced all employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant must be fully vaccinated by December 17 or face consequences including termination of employment.

In a letter released Tuesday, Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says the union will be filing a grievance against the company as he feels concerns from employees are being ignored.

The letter goes on to state the company's "one-policy-fits-all" plan can be argued as unreasonable.

Cassidy says alternative options, such as regular testing, should be offered to unvaccinated employees.

Last week, Unifor sent a letter to Stellantis asking the policy be put on pause while concerns are addressed.