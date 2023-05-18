Unifor, Flex-N-Gate reach second tentative agreement for Lakeshore workers

The union representing workers at Flex-N-Gate in Lakeshore has reached a second tentative agreement with the company.

The workers, represented by Unifor Local 195, voted down a tentative deal reached with the company following a ratification vote last weekend.

Local president Emile Nabbout says they returned back to the table and have reached another tentative agreement.

Nabbout says the union and the company have a good relationship.

"The members, since 2008, 2009, have stepped up the plate to help the company survive during challenging times. Today, because of all the inflation and challenges in the economy, the members feel they need those gains coming back to them," he says.

Nabbout says they went back to the company and address the issues raised by the membership.

"I'm hopeful that on Friday we addressed all the issues that the membership brought forward and continue building the relationship with Flex-N-Gate Lakeshore and bring in a new investment," he adds.

A ratification vote is now set for Friday, May 19.

Unifor Local 195 represents around 200 workers at the Flex-N-Gate plant off Patillo Road in Lakeshore, which is a Tier 1 supplier to the Windsor Assembly Plant.

With files from Rob Hindi