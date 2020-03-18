Unifor, Ford, FCA and GM Form COVID-19 Task Force

Unifor and Canada's three biggest auto makers are teaming up to protect employees during the coronavirus crisis.

The union, FCA, Ford and General Motors have formed a joint task force to implement preventative actions at manufacturing and warehouse facilities.

According to a release, a number of initiatives have been put in place including visitor screening, increased cleaning of common areas and safety protocols for people with potential exposure and those who exhibit flu-like symptoms.

The task force includes Unifor President Jerry Dias, Ford of Canada President and CEO Dean Stoneley, FCA Canada President and CEO David Buckingham and GM Canada President and Managing Director Scott Bell.

The release states the task force will remain in communication at the national and plant level to ensure appropriate actions are taken to help keep workers and their families protected from the COVID-19 virus.

Last week, more than 150 employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant refused to work due to fears over the coronavirus.