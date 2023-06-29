Unifor holds rally in support of striking Windsor Salt workers 

A rally was held Thursday on the green space at City Hall in support of striking Windsor Salt workers. The workers were joined by Unifor officials from across the country.

Nearly 250 workers have been off the job for 132 days to back contract demands.

The rally taking place just days after Windsor Salt released a statement saying negotiations between the company and the union representing local mine workers have "collapsed," leaving Unifor officials shocked.

Chris Ward works at the Ojibway Salt Mine where he has been an electrician for 23 years.

He says job security is his biggest concern in this dispute.

"No contracting out. Plain and simple. You're not giving away our work because they'll just keep hiring contractors and they won't replace us as we retire."

He had this message when it came to the state of negotations.

"Don't believe what you hear from the company because it's all lies. That's all I can say about that. Every statement the company has released has been a lie. Just to turn the tables in their favour to look good in the media."

He says when they went out on February 17, he knew they'd be out for a while.

"Yeah, historically we've had two strikes at the mine. One six months and nine months. So I'm prepared to stay out for as long as it takes."

A rally was held on the green space at City Hall in support of striking Windsor Salt workers. Thursday, June 29, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Approximately 250 people showed up to the rally alongside a number of community officials, including Windsor city councillors, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie, Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky and Unifor National president Lana Payne.

