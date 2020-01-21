Unifor Joins Local Catholic Teachers on the Picket Line

Striking Catholic teachers in Windsor-Essex received some support on the picket line on Tuesday.

Members of Unifor Local 444 joined them in front of Catholic Central High School on Tecumseh Rd. East Tuesday morning.

45,000 Catholic teachers across the province, both secondary and elementary, are staging a one-day strike to back contract demands with the province.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says teachers deserve their support, because they are fighting for better education for youth.

"All this is about is getting to the bottom line cut cut cut," he says. "We support our teachers, with the classroom sizes they talk about, they have so many issues."

Cassidy says the proposed cuts by the province isn't helping anyone saying, "a fight for one, is a fight for all."

"Unifor is everywhere," says Cassidy. "We support people everywhere, a struggle for a worker whether it is a professional or whatever it is, Unifor is consistently there."

Cassidy says Unifor members will also join teachers at St. Louis school in Leamington as well.

Pickets are also set up today outside of St. Joseph's High School, Christ the King and Assumption High School.

All Catholic schools are closed today and will re-open Wednesday, January 22, 2020.