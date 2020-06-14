Unifor Local 195 Calling on Feds to Adjust Employment Insurance Benefits

The President of Unifor Local 195 is sounding the alarm.

Emile Nabbout says about 1,500 of his members will not be able to receive their Employment Insurance benefit when they're laid off due to the elimination of the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant in July.

He says his members have used up their EI entitlements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nabbout, along with other local Unifor unions, are calling on the federal government and local MPs to push the issue in Ottawa and add back the 10-week entitlement for the workers.

"Right now all those people who depleted all their EI entitlement due to the shutdown of the third shift, they have either very little or none of EI entitlement during those layoffs," says Nabbout.

Nabbout says as of now, some members will not be receiving an income when they're laid off from their plants.

"That's why we challenge our federal MPs to take Ottawa and get it done because we're going to have a thousand families stranded with no incomes to their households," says Nabbout.

He says between 5,000 to 6,000 local Unifor members will be impacted.

Nabbout, along with other Unifor leaders, held a news conference on Friday outside of union hall on Somme Avenue.

They were joined by Windsor West MP Brian Masse and Essex MP Chris Lewis.