Unifor Local 195 reaches collective agreement with Syncreon Automotive Windsor

Contract talks between Unifor Local 195 and Syncreon Automotive have resulted in a collective agreement being ratified.

This comes after extended talks between the two parties, with wages top of mind for union officials, and workers poised to hit picket lines. The agreement includes a 12.3% increase in pay over 3 years, $2000 performance bonuses, and inflation protection for workers among other things.

Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says the vote was overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying the agreement.

“We were in Bargaining, and the deadline was set for Friday last week, and we extended talks until Sunday, and we reached a tentative agreement Sunday afternoon. Today we had a vote, and the agreement was ratified by 85% of our members.”

Nabbout says union officials are satisfied with the terms.

“We have a pretty good collective agreement here, and we as a union have strongly recommended the acceptance of this agreement.”

Nabbout also adds, the agreement was a big move for Local 195

“This is probably one of the good collective agreements we’ve bargained at 195, and our members are really pleased with all the gains we’ve made. We left the door open for additional investment here in the City of Windsor.”

The deal affects 280 workers at Syncreon. The employees at the plant do all the sequencing of parts for the Windsor Assembly Plant.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi



