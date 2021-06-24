Unifor Local 195 Reaches Tentative Deal with Vets Cab, Strike Looms at Kautex 

A strike is looming at Kautex in Windsor.

"For whatever reason this set of negotiation appear to be a little bit difficult," says Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout.

He says the union has a long standing relationship with the employer and contract talks continue but the current collective agreement is set to expire Friday.

"We are hoping we reach an agreement and we're looking for a settlement with this employer however if it's needed, we are prepared for strike action," says Nabbout.

Looking ahead, he says the union is prepared for strike action if needed, adding "We are hoping and committed to reach a settlement but it takes both parties to acknowledge a settlement is needed on both sides..... We had worked last night until 4 a.m. trying to have a settlement with the employer and we will be back at it today [Thursday]," says Nabbout.

There are roughly 250 employees at Kautex which is part of the automobile parts manufacturing industry.

Meanwhile, Unifor Local 195 has announced a tentative deal has been reached in principle with Vets Cab.

Nabbout says the union is working on the details for the ratification meeting.

The union represents more than 350 drivers at Vets Cab.