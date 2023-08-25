Unifor Local 1959 and 240 Presidents pleased with tentative agreement reached with Windsor Salt

Both Unifor Local 1959 and 240 Presidents are pleased that Unifor and Windsor Salt have reached a tentative agreement.

Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt and Local 1959 President Bill Wark are reacting to the news that a tentative agreement has been signed on Thursday between Unifor and the employer, Windsor Salt.

The union began legal strike action on February 17.

More details on the agreement will be made available after the ratification vote on Sunday, August 27.

Negotiations were paused on July 26 after striking workers rejected a tentative deal reached between the union and the company.

Nesbitt says she's feeling good.

"Feeling very confident and pleased with the agreement that is going to come back to our Local 240 members."

She says she's so proud of the members for staying strong.

"For sticking together, being on that picket line through every sort of weather out there. They've been in snow, they've been in ice storms, they've been in hail, but through it all they've stuck together and they've stayed strong throughout this entire strike."

Nesbitt explains when one of the votes will take place on Sunday.

"Local 240 clerical will be having their ratification at 1 p.m. at the Caboto Club."

Wark says voting happens over the weekend.

"We reached a tentative agreement with the Windsor Salt company. And we'll be having a ratification meeting later on this upcoming weekend."

He says there were revisions made on Thursday afternoon.

"We're certainly hopeful that we can put this labour disruption at rest with amendments and revisions that we've made."

Windsor Salt was purchased by Stone Canyon Industries in 2021, a U.S-based private holding firm.

Local 240 represents the office workers and Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields.

Nearly 250 unionized workers have been on strike at the mine.