Unifor Local 200 president hopes new Ford plant owner creates a lot of jobs

The president of Unifor Local 200 hopes who ever takes on the Ford Windsor Engine Plant property will create a lot of jobs.

The Windsor Engine Plant and the property that was home to the Windsor Casting Foundry is being put up for sale by the Ford Motor Company.

President of Unifor Local 200, John D'Agnolo says they received word last week that the property would be for sale and was pleased the company reached out to the workers to let them know.

D'Agnolo says the property is around 53 acres while the actual plant has over one-million square feet of space.

He believes the location is prefect for another company.

"We're close to the {Ambassador} bridge and gives them an opportunity to bring things over to the states as quickly as possible," he says. "I'm hoping who ever takes that plant on creates a ton of jobs."

"Right now, it's empty, " says D'Agnolo. "We need as much workforce in our community to keep it vibrant and I'm hoping that happens very soon."

He feels it's a unique property because there's not too many manufacturing plants of that size available in our community.

"It's a piece of property that's very valuable to our community," he says. "Who ever takes that on, I'm just hoping that it will create a lot of jobs because we need them in our community.

The property is bounded by Drouillard Road and Seminole Street.

The Windsor Engine Plant hasn't been used for production since 2018 while the foundry was demolished after it was closed in 2007.