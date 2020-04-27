Unifor Local 2458 Pleased with Pandemic Pay Increase



WINDSOR — The local union representing long-term care home workers is pleased the provincial increase is bumping up the pay for some frontline workers.

On the weekend, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a $4/hour pay increase for some frontline workers including workers in long-term care home and retirement homes.

Unifor Local 2458 represents some local workers in Windsor-Essex and President Tullio DiPonti says the announcement made his members happy.

He says it is long overdue but at least it now recognizes the risks these workers are taking in caring for the most vulnerable.

"Oh we are pretty pleased with the $4/hour," he says. "We have been pushing other home providers for a $3/hour raise so for the government to come out with a $4/hour raise is very very encouraging for us."

His main concern is that some workers appear to be excluded from the increase.

"We are hoping that $4/hour is not only for long-term care or retirement but it should go all healthcare workers, whether in the hospital, or paramedic, whoever is a frontline worker should be getting that pay," says DiPonti.

Workers eligible for the pay increase also include workers at emergency shelters, supportive housing, social services congregate care settings, correctional institutions and youth justice facilities. as well as people providing home and community care and some staff in hospitals.