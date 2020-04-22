Unifor Local 2458 Thanks Healthcare Workers at Windsor Regional's Field Hospital



WINDSOR — A token of appreciation from the local union representing workers at area long-term care homes to frontline healthcare workers at the field hospital in Windsor.

Wednesday morning, Unifor Local 2458 showed up with coffee and donuts to give to the doctors and nurses at the Windsor Regional field hospital where 35 long-term care patients who are positive for COVID-19 are being cared for by staff.

The field hospital is referred to as "hot" because every patient who is there is suffering from the contagious virus.

Union President Tullio DiPonti calls the staff heroes because not only are they caring for the sick senior residents from the long-term care facilities, but it also allows the personal support workers more breathing room to care for the remaining residents who are not infected.

DiPonti says staff at long-term care homes are scared.

"I know stories where people sit in the parking lot crying before they go in, for the fear and the fact they can't provide the health care that they signed up to do and it is sad," says DiPonti.

He says the union will stop by every morning for a week to drop off the food.