Unifor Local 444 Continues to Fight for New Product at the Windsor Assembly Plant

The President of Unifor Local 444 says the union will continue to push for a new product at FCA's Windsor Assembly Plant.

An emotional Dave Cassidy met with reporters on Friday and says the union will fight for a new product during the next round of bargaining with the automaker.

He made the comments on the final day of the third shift at the plant.

"This is nothing to do with anything but sales," says Cassidy. "This isn't FCA moving out, this is about lost jobs."

Cassidy says all that matters now is getting a new product for the plant.

"When we go into bargaining I'm telling you, we need a new product," says Cassidy. "FCA has failed us. Five years ago they knew this Grand Caravan was going away, we should have had a new product prior to coming in this day."

He says the local will always fight for its members.

"I've said it publicly, I've said it many of times, we will get these people back," says Cassidy. "When we go into bargaining, I'm telling you there will be a new product there. We are going to get a new product come hell or high water, nothing else matters at this point."

The elimination of the third shift will impact between 1300 and 1400 workers at the plant.

700 employees have accepted buyout/retirement packages.

It's still unknown how many workers will be laid off.

The two shift operation begins on Monday July 13.