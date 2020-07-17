Unifor Local 444 Continues to Push for a Meeting with Doug Ford

The President of Unifor Local 444 is disappointed in Premier Doug Ford.

Dave Cassidy tells AM800 News he has been requesting a meeting with Ford to talk about the elimination of the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant since Easter 2019, but to no avail.

"I guess to get the haircut is a little more important than the lost of a shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant," says Cassidy.

While speaking from Chatham-Kent on Thursday, Ford apologized to the union, saying he'll be in contact with them, adding "I'll make sure I get to Windsor and I'll make sure we give him a call.”

Ford was in Essex County on Thursday where got a haircut in Leamington and visited Kingsville before making his way to Chatham-Kent.

As year heard on AM800 news last week, the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant came to an end last Friday with the two-shift operation starting this past Monday.