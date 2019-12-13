Unifor Local 444 Makes Large Donation to Unemployed Help Centre

Unifor Local 444 members have done it again.

They donated $10,000 plus 16,000 pounds of food and other items such as clothing and winter gear to the Unemployed Help Centre.

The donation was made Thursday at the help centre's facility on Cantelon Dr.

Local 444 member Shawn Bezaire helped to organize the drive and says Unifor members always give back to the community.

"It's amazing to see how everybody in our work facilities care about the community," says Bezaire. "Everybody probably knows somebody that's in need and we step up to the plate every year and help everybody out."

He says it was not hard to get the members on board.

"We preach it, it's something we do as a union where we're all about the community not just our people that we represent but at the end of the day we're about the community that we live in," says Bezaire.

He says it's a great feeling helping those in need.

"It's hard to watch people in hardship but it's a good feeling to see everybody step up and help everybody out," says Bezaire.

Local 444 has a number of events scheduled Friday, where the union will make more donations to area groups and charities such as Hiatus House, The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and the House of Sophrosyne.

The local along with Fiat Chrysler will also be announcing its total for this year's United Way campaign.