Unifor Local 444 members to hold strike authorization vote

Workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be holding a strike authorization vote today as contract talks move forward with the Detroit Three.

The workers at the minivan plant owned by Stellantis are represented by Unifor Local 444.

The union says this vote is to give the membership a chance to authorize the bargaining committee to strike, if they are provoked.

Unifor opened contract talks with Stellantis, Ford and General Motors on Aug. 11 as negotiations focus on new three-year contracts for 18,000 autoworkers employed by the three vehicle markers.

The current agreements are set to expire Sept. 18.

A target company to set the pattern for negotiations has yet to be announced by the union.

The strike vote by members of Local 444 will take place at Caesars Windsor beginning at 9 a.m.