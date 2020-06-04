Unifor Local 444 Monitoring Casino Reopenings in Las Vegas



WINDSOR — The union representing casino workers in Windsor is keeping a close eye on the reopening of some casinos in Las Vegas.

Several casinos in Vegas along with the State of Nevada reopened on Thursday after being shutdown for more than 70 days due to COVID-19.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the union, along with his members, are still waiting on reopening plans for Caesars Windsor.

He says there are no projected timelines.

Cassidy says casinos in Vegas have put a number of safety measures in place.

"They're not going to have the shows, they're not going to have the buffets but they are going to separate people in Vegas you know on the tables and have the social distancing there, they're blocking off every other slot machine but we're paying attention to that," says Cassidy.

Cassidy feels safety protocols will be different here.

"I understand different countries but obviously with Caesars especially, you know the parent company between Eldorado and Caesars, they're going to be opening back up in Vegas and we're keeping a close eye on that," says Cassidy.

Some safety measures that have been put in place in Las Vegas include disinfected dice, limited numbers of players at tables, hand sanitizer stations, face masks plus temperature checks at entrances of some casinos.

Cassidy says renovations are continuing in the hotel towers.