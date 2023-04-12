Unifor Local 444 opens bargaining with TRQSS

Negotiations are underway on a first contract for 600 workers at TRQSS.

Unifor Local 444 and the company kicked off bargaining on Tuesday.

The workers joined the union in January.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says TRQSS is the largest company in North America to produce seatbelts and have been unorganized since 1986.

"Some of the issues obviously come around money, pensions, benefits," says Cassidy. "They always paid their workers a decent wage to keep the union out. But in the last 4 plus years there hasn't been any gains for any of the members there and they felt it was time to join the union."

He says they're looking for future investment with other automakers.

"You know we're always looking to make sure that the people, you know with Stellantis, the feeder plants that feed Stellantis, are our members and try to make sure we secure work for our members through the original equipment manufacturer," he says.

Cassidy adds he's hoping to get a deal done quickly

"You know we're here. We're locked in. Put our nose to the grind," Cassidy said. "I think we can get a fair agreement for everybody within a couple weeks."

TRQSS manufactures seatbelts at a facility at 255 Patillo Rd. in Tecumseh., serving clients such as Toyota, Subaru, General Motors, Mazda and Nissan.