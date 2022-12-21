Unifor Local 444 president focused on returning third shift to WAP

Now that the second shift has been saved at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the focus moves to returning the third shift.

The third shift at the minivan plant officially ended in July 2020, impacting close to 1,500 employees.

Stellantis announced a $3.6-billion investment in May 2022 to retool and modernize its plants in Windsor and Brampton, a move that would return the third shift once the retooling was completed.

The retooling is scheduled to begin in June as the automaker aims to produce only electric vehicles by 2028.

Unifor Local 444 represents workers at the assembly plant and president Dave Cassidy says an electric car will take less people to assemble than the gas-powered vehicles, so they're not sure how many people will be needed once they transition to electric vehicles.

"We won't have the engine line, things in a transmission are not the same. But we are going to be getting the batteries that are going to come in and we're going to have to pack the batteries, that could be a couple of hundred jobs. We just don't know what the whole break down is," says Cassidy.

A new vehicle will also be produced at the plant, but that has yet to be announced.

Cassidy hopes the retooling schedule is not pushed back, which he says could push back the return of the third shift.

"When we bring the vehicles back up, they're going to come back with one shift, then two shifts as they start building the build team up. Bringing back X amount of what they need, ultimately have the third shift and running three shift production," he adds.

Stellantis announced on Tuesday that it was rescinding a letter to eliminate the second shift at the plant, impacting 1,800 to 2,000 workers.

The automaker said in October 2021 that the plant would transition to a one shift operation by April 2022. The automaker would delay that transition on two occasions, the first to the end of June 2022 and then to the end of December 2022.

Roughly 4,000 people are employed at the Windsor Assembly Plant, which currently produces the Chrysler Pacifica gas engine and plug-in hybrid versions, along with the Chrysler Voyager and Chrysler Grand Caravan.