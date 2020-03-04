Unifor Local 444 President Urging Singh to Support Auto Strategy

The president of Unifor Local 444 is continuing his push for the creation of a National Auto Strategy.

Dave Cassidy spoke at Essex County Council Wednesday night receiving unanimous support from all municipalities.

He says he's hoping for the same enthusiasm from federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh who is making a stop in Windsor Thursday to speak with Unifor officials.

Cassidy says Singh is well aware of the need for a strategy.

"He really understands and I think that we can get this done. It doesn't matter what political party you are, it's about the members that I represent because it's so important. We're going to do everything that we can. Until the last breath in this body, I will make sure that's pushed forward along with a lot of other people."

He says Windsor-West MP Brian Masse has been fighting for an auto strategy for years.

"Brian is going into, next month, his 18th year in government and I think, probably for 15-years of that, he's been talking about this issue. This is nothing new. I talk about all the experts. Government, business, labour. Put our heads together, what that would look like, I think it's very important."

NDP Windsor-west MP Brian Masse, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Essex MP Tracey Ramsey address media near the Ambassador Bridge on Indian Rd. and Peter St. Friday Dec. 1, 2017. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

Cassidy says the entire manufacturing industry needs some protection.

"I speak, obviously, on auto, but with manufacturing, whether it's planes, trains or automobiles, we can build it in Canada. We have a lot of highly skilled workers. What that looks like, I don't know, but from an auto standpoint, that's obviously the angle that I continue to push."

Cassidy began his push for a National Auto Strategy after Fiat Chrysler announced it would be cancelling the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant at the end of June putting 1,500 employees out of work.

Singh is meeting with Unifor officials at noon Thursday at the union's regional office at 2345 Central Ave.