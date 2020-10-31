Unifor Local 444 Ratifies Deal with TransAlta

Unifor Local 444 has ratified a three-year deal with TransAlta.

A tentative deal was announced on Thursday around 11:45 a.m. after negotiations went past the midnight strike deadline in an effort to reach a deal.

Workers voted 88 per cent in favour of the deal that will see improved wages, benefits, and time off Friday.

TransAlta supplies the Windsor Assembly Plant with compressed air, including air guns, cooling water and heat.

There are 18 active workers at TransAlta with 20 retirees.