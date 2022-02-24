Unifor Local 444 says second shift at the Windsor Assembly extended to the end of June

Unifor Local 444 is sharing some good news for Windsor-Essex.

The union has announced the extension of the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Back in October, Stellantis announced the facility would transition to a one shift operation on April 17, 2022.

The union now says the plant will remain a two shift operation until the end of June 2022.

(Photo courtesy of FCA Canada)

When the company announced its decision last year, it stated "The global automotive industry continues to face significant headwinds such as the persisting semiconductor shortage and the extended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

At that time, the company also reaffirmed its commitment outlined in the 2020 collective agreement which includes an investment of up to $1.5-billion.

The plant employs about 4,000 workers and was down for most of 2021 due to the worldwide microchip shortage.