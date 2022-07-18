Unifor Local 444 to meet with Local 195 and Syncreon Automotive representatives

The head of Unifor Local 444 is concerned about the future for some 280 workers at Syncreon Automotive when Stellantis brings the work currently being done by the contractor back into Windsor Assembly Plant.

Dave Cassidy says there will be discussions with Local 195, which represents the workers and the companies.

"195 will be in touch with me, and National Union will be in touch with me, and collectively we've got to figure out once we get our people back from layoffs at Windsor Assembly, that we need to make sure we find some opportunities at Windsor Assembly for these people, because they're part of the Unifor family," says Cassidy.

As AM800 news reported last week, Stellantis is moving its sequencing and metering operations done by the contractor back in house.

Cassidy says he's hoping Syncreon employees can find a new home at Stellantis.

"They've done it before in the past with some of our other suppliers, so there's no reason," says Cassidy. "So, we need to make sure that we're going to take care of those people, and they're going to be part of our family. You don't just leave people out there with nowhere to go."

Cassidy adds that there will be more talks about the next steps in the coming days.

Workers at Syncreon Automotive ratified a new three year collective agreement in April of this year.