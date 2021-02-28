Unifor Local 444 Workers Ratify Three-Year Deal with ZF/TRW

A pattern has now been set for "Feeder Four" plants in Windsor-Essex.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy tells AM800 News workers at ZF/TRW voted 78 per cent in favour of the three-year pact.

Cassidy says it will see performance and Christmas bonuses that work out to a 7.3 per cent increase over the life of the contract.

He says will also see workplace improvements that will be the benchmark for deals with Avancez, Dakkota and HBPO.

"There was a lot of workplace issues on the non-monetary side that the committee needed some adjustment with and we were able to achieve that, but there are zero concessions in there," he says.

Cassidy says talks with Avancez started moving quickly after the pattern was set.

"We were able to achieve that over the weekend with the non-monetary, so Monday we will be moving to the monetary side," says Cassidy.

He expects smoother negotiations now that there are clear demands on the table.

"Every employer now, because ratified with ZF/TRW will have seen their highlight sheets so they understand what the monetary program is," he says.

Cassidy says the union represents more than 700 workers at all four feeder plants.

He hopes to have a tentative deal in place for Avancez by Monday night or early Tuesday before moving on to Dakkota and HBPO.

The Feeder Four supply parts to the Windsor Assembly Plant.