Unifor Locals Thanking Essential Workers

Unifor locals in Windsor-Essex are saying thank you to essential workers.

The locals have teamed up with area hospitals and Hogan’s printing to hand out lawn signs to the public, which thank essential workers.

"What we did with the signs is we just put on it, thank you frontline health heroes and our essential community workers - love, gratitude and hope," says Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy. "Then we have obviously our tag line Together We Stay Strong, the we, Windsor-Essex obviously."

Cassidy says there are a lot of people to thank in Windsor-Essex.

"We have our long term care facilities, you see majority of our deaths are happening at long term care facilities and our frontline staff who are in there, our credit unions, our grocery stores, the list goes on," he says.

Windsor Regional Hospital Spokesperson Steve Erwin says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

"I did not expect this kind of turnout," says Erwin. "It was before 10am that it was suppose to start and there were cars all the way up and down Turner Road which is just fantastic and says so much about the spirit of Windsor-Essex when it comes to everyone pulling together."

The signs were handed out Friday morning at the union hall on Turner Rd.

Cassidy says the locals also collected donations that will be given to essential workers.