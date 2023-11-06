Unifor members at Stellantis ratify new agreements

Unifor members at Stellantis have ratified a new agreement.

Unifor posted on Monday evening that members covering the Windsor Assembly Plant, Brampton Assembly Plant and Etobicoke Casting Plant, along with members working in the office, clerical and engineering unit, fire and security unit and PDC units in Mississauga and Red Deer have all ratified the agreements.

Members at Stellantis will receive the same wage increases, pension improvements and electric vehicle transition income security measures as Unifor members at Ford and General Motors.

This contract also confirms investment and product commitments for Windsor, Brampton and Etobicoke, including the retooling of Brampton Assembly to build future EV's.

The three-year collective agreements cover approximately 8,200 Unifor members.

The membership of locals 444, 1285, 1459, 195, 1498, and 815 ratified the agreements as follows:

Master Production and Maintenance Agreement (WAP, BAP and ECP) ratified 60 per cent overall

Office, Clerical and Engineering Agreement ratified 86.5 per cent

Fire and Security Agreement ratified 85.2 per cent

Mississauga PDC Agreement ratified 86.1 per cent

Red Deer PDC Agreement ratified 100 per cent

The new contract expires on September 20, 2026.

This ratification result concludes the union's three month-long Auto Talks with Detroit Three automakers.