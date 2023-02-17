Unifor members at Windsor Salt mine begin job action

Legal strike action for Unifor members at Windsor Salt mine has begun.

Starting at midnight on Friday morning, Unifor Locals 1959 and 240 began job action due to concessionary demands for contracting out work.

Lana Payne, the Unifor National President, says that the workers at Windsor Salt have the full backing of the union.

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by Stone Canyon Industries, which is a U.S.-based private holding firm.

Negotiations are at a standstill as the company's representatives refuse to discuss any monetary items without agreements from the union to allow widespread contracting out of union jobs.

Unifor represents workers across three units at the mine. Local 240 represents the office workers, and Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields.

Nearly 250 unionized workers will be on strike at the mine.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy.