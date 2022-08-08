Unifor members meet to select a new national president

Toronto is playing host to Unifor members from across the country, starting Monday, as the union looks for a new leader.

The union's fourth constitutional convention will highlight the search for a successor to former national president Jerry Dias, who stepped down earlier this year.

Dias, who was the face of Unifor for almost a decade, was charged with violating the code of ethics and democratic practices of the union's constitution.

Windsor's Dave Cassidy, president of Local 444 is one of three candidates vying to replace Dias.

Cassidy is running for the position against Scott Doherty, Dias’s former executive assistant, and Unifor secretary-treasurer Lana Payne.