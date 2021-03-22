iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Unifor Members Vote in Strike Mandate at ElringKlinger

AM800-NEWS-Unifor-sign-Local-444

Unifor Local 444 members at ElringKlinger voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate Saturday.

The union represents 130 workers at the automotive parts manufacturer at 1 Seneca Rd. in Leamington.

According to the union, the current contract with company is set to expire Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

The facility sustained close to $500,000 in damage and a worker sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out on the roof on March 11.

Leamington fire says the blaze was accidental and was likely caused by an electrical failure.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE