Unifor Members Vote in Strike Mandate at ElringKlinger

Unifor Local 444 members at ElringKlinger voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate Saturday.

The union represents 130 workers at the automotive parts manufacturer at 1 Seneca Rd. in Leamington.

According to the union, the current contract with company is set to expire Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

The facility sustained close to $500,000 in damage and a worker sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out on the roof on March 11.

Leamington fire says the blaze was accidental and was likely caused by an electrical failure.