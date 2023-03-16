Unifor National President continues to fight for those on strike at Windsor Salt

The Unifor National President continues to fight for those picketing at Windsor Salt.

Lana Payne has now sent a letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development of Ontario Monte McNaughton, and the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith.

The labour dispute at Windsor Salt is just shy of entering into their fifth week with no end in sight.

250 unionized workers, represented by Unifor Local 1959 and Local 240, have been off the job since February 17 to back contract demands.

Windsor Salt was purchased by U.S. based Stone Canyon Industries, however representatives of the company refuse to discuss any monetary items without agreements from the union to allow widespread contracting out of union jobs.

Payne says the Premier and the Minister's need to be concerned for Windsor workers and the Windsor community.

"This is a serious situation. We want to make sure that the Ontario government knew what was at stake in Windsor right now. And what is at stake are good community jobs, good union jobs, and we want to protect those as a union, obviously, for our members but also for the community of Windsor."

She says Stone Canyon Industries threat of stonewalling as a bargaining tactic is unacceptable.

"Really this is about trying to bust the union, it's about trying to have our members accept less at a time when, obviously, there is absolutely no need for these kinds of concessions to be occurring. And we're going to fight with our members every single day until we get fairness from these owner's."

Payne adds that they want to return to the bargaining table, but the company won't return unless the union agrees to widespread contracting out of union jobs.

"Having these kinds of pre-conditions that we must accept a major and painful concession before the employer will discuss monetary issues, this is not how you bargain. This is not how we're going to bargain," she explains. "We do not expect our members to take concessions, particularly when you consider just how profitable these companies are."

She says she has constant communication with both Local 1959 and Local 240.

"We are going to apply pressure and use leverage wherever we can. Which is why we believe, in this case, it's important to raise this issue of pension plans in Ontario, workers money, being used to basically bust our union. And we think that there is something that an action can occur here to support our members."

In her letter, Payne writes that "these hard-working employees of Windsor Salt – Canada's oldest and largest salt producer, and a staple of kitchen pantries across the country – were forced into a labour dispute they did not want after Windsor Salt's U.S.-based owners demanded that they accept outrageous concessions before negotiating financial matters."

As of March 10, Local 1959 president Bill Wark says no new talks are planned.

Workers impacted by the strike are in the office, the Ojibway Mine and the evaporation processing fields.