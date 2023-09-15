Unifor National President says it's time for Ford to table a serious offer in auto talks

Unifor's National President says it's time for Ford Motor Company to come to the table with a serious offer that moves Unifor towards a ratifiable tentative agreement.

Lana Payne and members of the negotiating team held an information session on Thursday evening on the status of talks with Ford and to answer questions about what the next few days will look like as contracts get closer to expiring on September 18.

Contract talks are ongoing with Ford until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Payne says until a tentative agreement is reached with Ford, bargaining is on hold with Stellantis and General Motors until Unifor members at Ford ratify an agreement.

Ford was chosen by Payne on August 29 as the target company to set the pattern in contract negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers.

Payne says she wants to remind Ford of the commitments that they have made to Ford employees and Unifor members.

"Top company officials have repeatedly agreed publicly that affordability, particularly around issues like inflation, must be reconciled in this round of bargaining. In addition, they have allotted the dedicated, committed, and skilled workforce that we have here in Canada."

Payne says what Ford brings to the table must reflect what members and employees are in need of.

"But now is the time for constructive dialogue to translate into constructive outcomes. There are only a few days left before the deadline, so Ford Motor Company needs to come to the table with a serious offer that moves us towards a ratifiable tentative agreement."

John D'Agnolo, President of Unifor Local 200 in Windsor, and Chair of the Ford Master Bargaining Committee, says they knew that negotiations wouldn't be easy.

"They're never easy. Not when you're dealing with a company the size of Ford Motor Company. We've been very clear with them, right from the beginning, these are exceptional times and our members are looking for an exceptional deal. Our goal is to ensure that all members benefit from what we negotiate. That no one is left behind."

Dino Chiodo, Auto Director for Unifor National, says he understands members frustrations and concerns.

"We're all dealing with a once in a lifetime transformation in our industry. At the exact same time as having an affordability crisis. I think it's fair to say the questions and comments we've received from you [Unifor members] reflect these concerns and frustrations."

Unifor opened contract talks with Stellantis, Ford Motor Company and General Motors on August 10 as negotiations focus on new three-year contracts for 18,000 unionized workers employed by the Detroit 3 automakers.

To date, two economic offers have been presented by Ford, both of which were rejected by Unifor.

The national union has listed pensions, wages, transition plans as autoworkers shift to producing electric vehicles, and confirmation of new investment and product lines as key priorities in talks.