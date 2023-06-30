Unifor officials rally at city hall in support of striking Windsor Salt workers 

Approximately 250 people took part in a rally on the green space at city hall Thursday afternoon in support of striking Windsor Salt workers.

Workers from Local 240 and Local 1959 have been off the job for 133 days to back contract demands.

The rally taking place just days after Windsor Salt released a statement saying negotiations between the company and the union representing local mine workers had "collapsed," leaving Unifor officials shocked.

Unifor Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt told AM800 News that the union was not aware talks had collapsed and that conversations were still ongoing.

According to the company statement, it offered the union significant pay increases over the life of the proposed agreement. For example, under the company's wage proposal, skilled trades workers currently earning $45.24 per hour would end the contract earning $51.84 per hour. A highly skilled production worker would start the contract earning $45.84 per hour and end the contract earning $49.84. In addition to the wages, the company adds it offered significant bonus opportunities, various wage premium increases, and maintenance of regular cost-of-living wage adjustments as a hedge against inflation.

A number of Unifor officials were on hand Thursday including National President Lana Payne.

Payne says their members will not be starved out.

"They are going to get a fair collective agreement come hell or high water and they are going to walk back into that mine, and walk back into that mill with pride, and with their heads held high. That is the way this is going to end."

She says the workers have defended 60 years of collective bargaining.

"They have pushed back hard. I know this. I see it. They have pushed back hard against an American hedge fund that wants to contract out their work and weaken our union. That is what they have been doing for 133 days, they have supported each other in profound ways."

She says Windsor Salt tried to bargain in public by releasing part of an offer in a statement earlier this week.

"Let me be clear, our members were not born yesterday. They see these tactics for exactly what they are. A doomed attempt to come between the membership and their leadership. Not on our watch. Not in our union. Not today. Not ever will this happen."

A rally was held on the green space at City Hall in support of striking Windsor Salt workers. Thursday, June 29, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)



Former National President of the Canadian Auto Workers union, Ken Lewenza, was also on hand at the rally.

Lewenza says the striking workers are making sacrifices for not only themselves but for the labour movement as a whole to protect their rights.

"This is Windsor, Ontario. This is Windsor-Essex. This is the home of the rand formula. This is the home of union security. This is the home of the most highly advanced unionized workplace in all of Canada, Windsor-Essex."

He says the Ojibway Mine has had tough strikes in the past but eventually they succeeded in putting together collective agreements that met the objectives of their members and community..

"And to this equity company that doesn't have any responsibility to Windsor and Essex, except to drain a collective agreement, wipe out the past gains of a collective agreement. That is not humane and it should be against the law."

A number of community officials were also in attendance, including Windsor city councillors, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie and Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi