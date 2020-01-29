Unifor Ordered to Pay Legal Costs to Nemak



WINDSOR —A Windsor judge has ruled that Unifor must pay part, but not all, of the legal costs associated with a court order in a blockade at the west end Nemak plant.

The 170 workers, members of Unifor local 200, staged at two-week illegal strike in September 2019 after they say the company violated the terms of their agreement with plans to shut down the plant and move production to Mexico.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board ordered the blockade to end, but it continued— leading to legal arguments in court where Unifor was found in contempt of court and fined.

The company was seeking to be reimbursed more than $59,000 in legal costs and expenses, but the judge ordered a payment of just under $36,000 stating that is fair and reasonable.

"If the union didn't want to incur these costs, they should have complied with the OLRB," argued Nemak lawyer David Sundin.

Back in September, the union, local 200 and four local union members were fined a total of $89,000. The union paid $75,000 and the company argued, the union still owed $14,000.

But Justice Terry Patterson ruled against it saying there is no need for a further penalty.

Lawyer for Unifor Anthony Dale pointed out the lawyer hours by the union were far less than the lawyer hours for the company noting "we took steps so the proceedings were not prolonged."

"Well we have finally won something," said Unifor Local 200 President John D'Agnolo outside of Superior Court. "I'm happy with the decision by the courts, I was shocked that we were back in court. It was much less than what the [Nemak] lawyers wanted but again, in my view, I don't think we should be here paying legal fees or paying fines or being in front of a court to deal with it."

The company has not announced a closure date for the plant but D'Agnolo says, ""Production is actually going up."

A judicial review is set to take place February 7th in Toronto as the union appeals a decision by an arbitrator which dismissed a grievance filed against Nemak by the union.