Unifor President Crediting MP Brian Masse for Making Sports Betting Bill a Reality

The president of Unifor Local 444 is describing a single sports betting bill finally coming to parliament for a final vote as "well overdue."

Dave Cassidy says Caesars Windsor could use he extra business more than ever as COVID-19 has had a major impact on jobs and revenue.

"I think this might be a great opportunity to maybe, during this pandemic and the numbers that we're down at Caesars Windsor, maybe we can do some remodelling during this time and actually get a sports book built and get something moving right away."

In addition to creating jobs, Cassidy says there are many other benefits.

"We know that this is going to generate more money for the province which, ultimately, goes to schools, goes to roads, goes to a lot of capital projects towards the province," he says. "This is a win-win for everybody. By the way, it costs nothing to put this bill into effect. It actually really is changing one paragraph in the criminal code."

Cassidy says Windsor-West MP Brian Masse deserves big credit for making the bill become a reality.

"I just want to make sure that credit is given where credit is due and Brian has been stellar on this file," he says. "I think there's only been two in history of a private members bill that has actually went through. So here we are happy with the outcome that this is moving forward outside of the private members bill."

Cassidy estimates a sports book at Caesars Windsor could help generate as many as 150 new jobs.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti is expected to table the single sports betting bill this week.

Lametti is also scheduled to make an announcement regarding the bill Thursday morning at 10:15am.