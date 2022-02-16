Unifor president Jerry Dias goes on medical leave to deal with health issues

TORONTO - The head of Canada's largest private-sector union has taken a leave of absence to deal with some health issues.

Unifor president Jerry Dias tweeted his social media account will be quiet for a while.

Dias says he's confident the Unifor leadership team and staff "will continue the important work of the union in my absence.''

A note to local union presidents says Dias started a medical leave on Feb. 6.

The outspoken union leader was first elected national president in August 2013 at its founding convention and re-elected in 2016 and 2019.

National secretary-treasurer Lana Payne says she will work with the union's elected leadership team in Quebec, Ontario, the West and Atlantic Canada"to ensure the important work of our union carries on, in accordance with Unifor's constitution.''