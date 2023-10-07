Unifor President says progress has been made with GM, but there is resistance on some elements

The National President of Unifor has provided an update on the contract talks with General Motors, just days before a strike deadline.

Lana Payne provided a video update on the status of negotiations and says there has been progress at local and sub-committee tables and says that negotiations will continue throughout the weekend.

A negotiating deadline is set for Monday, October 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Payne says while there has been progress, General Motors continues to resist key elements of the pattern agreement that was set with Ford Motor Company.

She states that major issues of contention include GM's full-time temporary workers classification, the universal health allowance for retirees and future product investment commitments.

She says there is resistance from General Motors on a number of elements.

"As I've mentioned before it is wrong to assume that these employers will simply accept the pattern agreement. In the end, we've always secured the pattern, but that doesn't stop the companies from trying to break it and demand less."

Payne says at this time there is a lot of resistance on the Full-Time Temporary Workers Classification.

"At GM, we have several hundred full-time workers who are classified as TPTs, when they should be transitioned to permanent employee status with all the benefits that entails, including better wages and job security. General Motors has consistently misused the TPT Program."

Payne adds that the union is working hard to get GM to follow the pattern.

"We have major issues left unresolved. I want to be clear, our job here is to fight for this pattern agreement for our GM members, and we are doing just that. We know these companies would like nothing better than to break pattern."

Unifor's negotiations with GM cover approximately 4,300 workers at the St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, Oshawa Assembly Complex and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

The gains negotiated in the pattern with Ford include an improved wage package, reducing the grow-in from eight years to four years, a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus for full-time employees and a $4,000 bonus for TPTs.

The union that represents 5,600 workers at Ford confirmed on September 24 that its members had ratified a three-year contract with the automaker.