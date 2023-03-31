Unifor President sends letter to Minister of Natural Resources on the strike at Windsor Salt

The National President of Unifor has reached out to the Minister of Natural Resources on the strike at Windsor Salt.

Lana Payne has written a letter to Minister Jonathan Wilkinson about a labour dispute at Windsor Salt, where 250 employees have been off the job since mid-February.

Payne writes about her concerns with Stone Canyon Industries, a company that purchased Windsor Salt in 2021.

The letter states that according to the Justice Department, Stone Canyon's proposed merger would lead to "to higher prices and lower quality for consumers."

The president emphasizes that there is a direct correlation between Stone Canyon's outsized market power and their negotiation strategies, and believes that the Government of Canada should be concerned.

She adds that Stone Canyon is taking an aggressive approach to the salt market, which mirrors their strategy at the bargaining table where they began their very first round of bargaining with Unifor Locals 240 and 1959.

Shortly after the workers began to picket, Stone Canyon representatives stated the company refused to discuss any monetary items without agreements from the union to allow widespread contracting out of union jobs.

Payne writes that she hopes the federal government will share with the union that that Windsor Salt workers deserve a fair deal.

Locals 1959 and 240 are to meet with the employer for four days of talks starting on Monday.

The full letter can be found by clicking here.